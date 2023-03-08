Tucker Carlson told former Trump attorney Sidney Powell it was 'cruel and reckless' for her to keep telling people Trump had won without being able to prove it

A text from Tucker Carlson on November 17, 2020, insulting former Trump attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell. Skitch New emails and texts from Fox News staff revealed frustration with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell. The messages were released in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation…



#tuckercarlson #trump #sidneypowell #lauraingraham #ingraham #dominion #donaldtrump #politico #rupertmurdoch #jaredkushner