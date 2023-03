FILE - General exterior view of SoFi Stadium before an NFL football game is shown on Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. A private bank is trying to force the Biden administration to end its pause on federal student loan payments, arguing that the moratorium has no legal basis and has cost the…



#stadium #nfl #inglewood #bankna #joebidens #donaldtrumps #bidens #supremecourt #sofi #heroesact