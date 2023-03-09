'Scream VI' Cast Gush Over "Mama Hen" Courteney Cox: "She Checks on Us" and "It's Genuine"

In an interview with 'Scream VI' stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, the group tells PEOPLE how returning cast member Cox, 58, is a nurturing presence on set. "She's one of the sweetest people in the business," says Barrera, 32, of Cox, who plays reporter…



#melissabarrera #jennaortega #jasminsavoybrown #masongooding #barrera #cox #galeweather #courteneycox #peoplecatch #royalfamily