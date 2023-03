The BBC has “undermined its own credibility” as it will be viewed as having bowed to government pressure over its decision to stand Gary Lineker down from hosting duties on Match of the Day, its former director general Greg Dyke has said. Dyke’s comments came after Lineker was suspended on Friday…



