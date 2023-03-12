‘SNL’: Quinta Brunson To Make Hosting Debut On Strike Threatened April 1 Show

Quinta Brunson is trading in school for Studio 8H. The Abbott Elementary creator and star will make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on April 1. She will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty. It comes as the April 1 episode comes under the threat of a strike. A group of around 20 of the…



#quintabrunson #studio #saturdaynightlive #lilyachty #deadline #jennaortega #kansascitychiefs #traviskelce #woodyharrelson #pedropascal