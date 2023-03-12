Quinta Brunson to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut, Lil Yachty Set as Musical Guest

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy award-winning creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” will transition from a classroom to a live studio audience with her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” on April 1. Lil Yachty has been named as the episode’s musical guest. Brunson’s first appearance on the show…

