Everybody give it up for Jamie Lee Curtis, Oscar season’s cheerleader for all things righteous and good. Chloe Fineman’s impression of the best supporting actress nominee was the ace of last night’s Saturday Night Live cold open. In a spoof of Access Hollywood’s Oscar red carpet event, Fineman…



#jamieleecurtis #oscarseasons #chloefinemans #saturdaynightlive #curtis #jeffreydahmer #kirkland #costco #activia #kenanthompsons