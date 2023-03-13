Futures rise on bets of likely rate hike pause after SVB collapse
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday after authorities stepped in to restore investor confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while investors wagered a rate hike by Federal Reserve in March was no longer a certainty. Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose the most…
