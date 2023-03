Another day of blighted rail services has begun in Britain as RMT members at 14 train operating companies take part in the first in a wave of four 24-hour strikes. Commuters across England are broadly the hardest hit by the latest action. Passengers have been urged to check before travel and in…



#rmt #commuters #networkrail #wales #scotrail #lner #avanti #gwr #eastmidlands #northern