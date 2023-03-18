WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, News And Notes With Zayn And Owens’ Emotional Reunion

WWE SmackDown advertised a Kansas City Showdown between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, as Zayn continues to beg for Kevin Owens’ services. The night ended with Owens saving Sami Zayn from another Bloodline beatdown, and answering loud chants of “hug it out,” by hugging to a gigantic pop. If this isn’t the…



#wwesmackdown #kansascity #samizayn #jeyuso #kevinowens #wrestlemania #codyrhodes #smackdown #sheamus #drewmcintyre