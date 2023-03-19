15th-seeded Princeton beats Missouri 78-63 to reach Sweet 16

ViewBlake Peters made five 3-pointers in the second half and Princeton shocked another power conference team to reach the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals for the first time in 56 years by beating Missouri 78-63 on Saturday.
The No. 15 seeded Princeton (23-8) followed up a first-round win over Pac-12 tournament champion...
