Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg offered a private retort to Donald Trump’s message Saturday urging supporters to protest his expected indictment, telling office employees in an email that “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,”…



#manhattan #alvinbragg #donaldtrumps #bragg #trump #trumps #braggs #stormydaniels #michaelcohen #daniels