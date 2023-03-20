Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old…



#switzerland #ubs #lakezurich #greenparty #gerhardandrey #tobiasstraumann #universityofzurich #neuezuercherzeitung #tagesanzeiger #ralphhamers