House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Fox News Monday morning that the committee demanded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify before Congress about the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels,…



#jimjordan #manhattan #alvinbragg #donaldtrump #stormydaniels #jordan #bragg #jamescomer #demandcommunications #judiciarygop