Mississippi lawyers urge judge to ignore Brett Favreâ€™s â€˜diatribeâ€™ over his multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal

A judge should ignore a request from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre to be removed from a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippiâ€™s largest-ever public corruption case, the state Department of Human Services said this week. Millions of federal welfare dollarsâ€¦



#nfl #brettfavre #mississippi #favre #kaytiepickett #johndavis #nancynew #news #temporaryassistance #needyfamilies