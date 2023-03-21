20 years after Iraq war, this former Army medic is still reeling

ViewIt's been two decades since American soldiers stepped foot on Iraqi soil to fight in the war on terror, where they'd go on an ill-fated quest for weapons of mass destruction and topple Saddam Hussein.
But for some of those who served there, 20 years feels like yesterday.
"It's hard to get those kinds of blinders off,...
