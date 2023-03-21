Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Jose Feliciano to be Honored With National Medal of Arts
President Joe Biden will present Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight and Jose Feliciano with the National Medals of Arts, the nation’s highest award given to artists and their patrons. The POTUS will hand out the 2021 honors during a ceremony today (March 21) at the White House from 4:30 p.m., and…
