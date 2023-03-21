Zachary Levi Weighs In on Dwayne Johnson’s Nixing of ‘Black Adam’ Post-Credit Scene: ‘The Truth Shall Set You Free’

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star Zachary Levi has weighed in on The Wrap’s exclusive reporting of “Black Adam” heel Dwayne Johnson’s nixing of the post-credit scene saying, “The truth shall set you free.” As TheWrap previously reported, Johnson did plenty of work in public to undermine “Shazam,”…



#zacharylevi #wraps #blackadam #dwaynejohnson #thewrap #shazam #aldishodgeshawkman #hollywood #superman