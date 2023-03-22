Zachary Levi Cryptically Weighs In On The Rock's Reported Meddling With Shazam 2's Post-Credits Scene Now that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has debuted to some poor box-office numbers, only bringing in just shy of $32 million domestically and a worldwide total of $66 million in the first weekend, we…



#shazam2 #postcreditsscene #jamesgunn #petersafran #dwaynejohnson #blackadam #zacharylevi #hollywoodreporter #davidfsandberg #shazam