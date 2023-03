Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was beaten up by a group of men inside a South Florida gym on March 22, per TMZ. The publication reported that the musician, 26, sustained injuries that required him to be rushed to a hospital by ambulance. Lance Lazzaro, an attorney for 6ix9ine—whose real name is Daniel…



#rappertekashi #southflorida #lancelazzaro #danielhernandez #lafitness