Gold and silver prices are a bit higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday, as traders and investors anxiously await the conclusion of one of the most highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings in years. April gold was last up $2.20 at $1,943.50 and May silver was…



