Fed hikes rates despite concerns over banking crisis
Published
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday after numerous failures in the banking sector had prompted some analysts on Wall Street to call for a pause. The quarter-point hike is the ninth consecutive rate increase by the Fed since March of last year as part of…
#federalreserve #jeromepowell #monetarypolicyreport #senatebankinghousing #pce #ukraine #jwmason #federalreservechair #goldmansachs #paulkrugman