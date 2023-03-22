Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel defends fivefold price hike of Covid vaccine during Senate grilling
Published
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Wednesday defended the company's plans to hike the price of its Covid shots fivefold, deflecting pressure at a Senate hearing to abandon the increase while taking barbs over his compensation. Moderna plans to raise the list price of its vaccine 400% to $130 when the…
#moderna #stephanebancel #vermont #berniesanders #bancel #sanders #healthyreturns #biopharma #mittromney #utah