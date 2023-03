A body found in the Colorado woods near an abandoned car was that of a 17-year-old student accused of wounding two administrators in a shooting at his Denver high school, a coroner’s office said. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the body was discovered Wednesday not far from the student’s car…



#colorado #denver #parkcountysheriff #tommcgraw #bailey #parkcounty #fbi #austinlyle #easthighschool #capitol