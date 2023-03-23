‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 3: All the Easter Eggs, From the Fleet Museum to Daystrom Station

“Star Trek: Picard” Season 3 is finally here and boy, is it a trip down memory lane. This season, touted as the “final voyage,” reunites Jean-Luc Picard with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Their adventures were chronicled in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which ran for seven seasons from…



#jeanlucpicard #ussenterprise #startreknemesis #picard #patrickstewart #trek #nextgeneration #eleos #beverlycrusher #gatesmcfadden