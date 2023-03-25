Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Composer and Son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died in Basingstoke, England on March 25, after an 18-month-long battle with gastric cancer. He was 43. The theater composer announced the news of his son’s death on Saturday. “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died…



