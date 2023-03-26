Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Son Of Iconic Composer, Dies At 43
Composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday after a battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia...
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- The composer says his family is "totally bereft" by the loss of his Grammy-nominated son Nick.