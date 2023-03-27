Judge bans naming of Mail journalists in Prince Harry, Elton John and Doreen Lawrence privacy action

A High Court judge has allowed the temporary ban on reporting the names of current and former Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday journalists mentioned in the legal action over alleged criminal invasions of privacy brought by Prince Harry and six other high-profile litigants. Associated Newspapers,…



#dailymailandmail #princeharry #associatednewspapers #eltonjohn #davidfurnish #doreenlawrence #leveson #highcourt #sadiefrost #furnish