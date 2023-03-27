'Unimaginable tragedy': Nashville grade school shooting leaves 5 dead, including 3 children
A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, authorities said. The suspect also died after being shot by police. The violence occurred at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for…
