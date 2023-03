The retired optometrist who is suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash took the stand on Monday, telling the jury that he heard a “blood-curdling scream” just before being struck in the back. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, and alleges that he was left with a concussion, four…



