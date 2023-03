Christian Combs, a rising hip-hop artist, actor, and model, has officially signed with IMG Models. The son of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late model and actress Kim Porter, Combs first signed with IMG Models for worldwide representation in 2018, and was previously the face of Dolce &…



