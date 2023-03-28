The Moment Taylor Swift Screams at Lenny Kravitz at iHeart Awards Goes Viral

A clip of Taylor Swift excitedly greeting Lenny Kravitz backstage at the iHeart Radio Music Awards has gone viral. The awards ceremony took place at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023, hosted by singer, songwriter and actor Kravitz, 58. iHeart Radio posted various clips on its…



#taylorswift #lennykravitz #dolbytheatre #iheartradio #tiktok #cinna #hungergames #dollyparton #justintimberlake #edsheeran