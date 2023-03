A fire at a government-run migration center in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, near the U.S. border killed 39 people and injured more than 20 people Monday night, multiple news outlets report, though the cause remains unknown. The fire started just before 10 p.m. Monday night at the National Migration…



#ciudadjuárez #mexico #elpaso #texastribune #andreachávez #title42 #usborderpatrol #ussupremecourt #bidenadministrations