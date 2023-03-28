Bank of England ‘vigilant’ in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse, says Bailey

The Bank of England’s governor has said it is on high alert and will remain “vigilant” to further turmoil after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, noting it was the fastest demise of a lender since Barings Bank in the mid-1990s. Andrew Bailey told MPs on the Treasury select committee it had been…



#bankofenglands #siliconvalleybank #baringsbank #andrewbailey #treasury #barings #nickleeson #svb #dutch #fears