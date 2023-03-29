Trump engulfed in legal peril: Tabloid exec who once flipped on Trump is called as witness in NYC
Published
Heat on Donald Trump in New York in the investigation into alleged hush money payments. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg bringing in a major rebuttal witness, former National Enquirer CEO and Trump ally David Pecker who cooperated in a probe against Trump before. Legal veteran Maya Wiley…
#donaldtrump #manhattan #alvinbragg #nationalenquirer #trump #davidpecker #mayawiley #msnbc #arimelber #beat