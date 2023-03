Actress Melissa Joan Hart, a resident of Nashville, tearfully described helping a class of children cross a highway as they escaped from the school shooting on Monday that left three children and three adults dead. The actress, best known for her role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, lives in…



#joanhart #nashville #sabrina #teenagewitch #hart #connecticut #sandyhook #nt #joanharttearfully #mediaite