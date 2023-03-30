Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children escaping Nashville shooting
Published
In an Instagram video, Melissa Joan Hart said the Nashville shooting happened near her children’s school. “Enough is enough,“ she added.Full Article
Published
In an Instagram video, Melissa Joan Hart said the Nashville shooting happened near her children’s school. “Enough is enough,“ she added.Full Article
ViewA tragic and commonplace sight outside school mass shootings — people placing flowers and teddy bears near..
Melissa Joan Hart Helped Kids , Flee Nashville School Shooting.
Three children and three adults were shot
and killed by..