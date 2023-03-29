King Charles and Queen Camilla Make First Overseas Trip of New Reign

After canceling the first leg of their overseas trip to France last week amid ongoing protests, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Berlin, Germany, marking the first tour of their new reign. The royal couple were greeted in Berlin on Wednesday by a twenty-one gun salute and a fly-past to…



#queencamilla #berlin #camilla #brandenburggate #frauelkebüdenbender #schlossbellevue #hamburg #charles #bundestag #fraubüdenbender