Starbucks’ Howard Schultz defends union stance as he faces sharp questions from U.S. lawmakers

Starbucks’ Howard Schultz defends union stance as he faces sharp questions from U.S. lawmakers

Upworthy

Published

Long-time Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz faced sharp questioning Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee as he defended the company’s actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who has been a vocal supporter of…

#starbucks #howardschultz #berniesanders #avermontindependent #sanders #starbuckssbuxq #vermont #usstarbucks #nlrb #buffalo

Full Article