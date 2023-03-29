Starbucks' former CEO denies breaking law after Sen. Sanders accuses company of 'union busting'

Starbucks' former CEO Howard Schultz on Wednesday denied breaking the law in response to sharp criticism from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who accused the company of "the most aggressive and illegal union busting campaign in the modern history of our country." In response to questions from Sanders…



#starbucks #howardschultz #berniesanders #sanders #michaelarosas #nlrb #workersunited #maggiecarter #knoxville #tennessee