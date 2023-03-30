Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Despite Crypto Exchange Shutdown After SEC Lawsuit: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Has 'Plenty Of Room To Grow'
Major coins traded in the green on Wednesday despite the Commodity Futures Commission, or CFTC, lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Binance. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD added 72% this year, making it one of the best-performing cryptos of the year with its highest quarterly gain in two…
