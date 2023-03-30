Just months after buying the platform, Elon Musk is officially the biggest account on Twitter, leapfrogging former president Barack Obama to reach 133 million…
Published
Elon Musk. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Elon Musk overtook Barack Obama on Thursday to become Twitter's most followed account. Five months after buying the social-media platform, Musk has over 133 million followers. The Twitter CEO posted 72 times on Monday, and has his tweets boosted by…
#elonmusk #noamgalaigettyimages #barackobama #twitter #platformer #twitterblue #socialblade #superbowl #lebronjames #benshapiro