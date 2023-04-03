Jelly Roll Takes the 2023 CMT Music Awards to Church With ‘Need a Favor’ Performance

Jelly Roll rocked the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2) with a performance of his genre-bending hit, “Need a Favor.” Related Here Are the 2023 CMT Music Awards Winners (Updating) 04/02/2023 Backed by a full gospel choir, the 38-year-old delivered his sermon for the sinners as church…



#jellyroll #cmtmusicawards #needafavor #jasondeford #cmtmusicaward #sinner #nlechoppa #hotcountrysongs #samhunts