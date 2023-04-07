Unemployment remains low despite rising interest rates

ViewThe U.S. unemployment rate dropped just 0.1% to 3.5% in March, even though there has been pressure placed on the economy thanks to recent interest rate hikes, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in March, down from 311,000 a month earlier. Most of the...
