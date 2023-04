The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome. It said that instead of presiding over the torch-lit procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel…



