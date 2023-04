Francesca Cappucci, a former Los Angeles music and entertainment reporter for KABC-TV and a popular morning drive radio host at KIQQ, died of cancer March 30. She was 64. Her death was announced today by her family. Born in Los Angeles on June 29, 1958, Cappucci began her broadcasting career at…



#francescacappucci #kabctv #kiqq #cappucci #jaycoffey #kabccappucci #rodstewart #davidbowie #michaeljackson #practice