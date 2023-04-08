McDonald's Executive And Others Slam Elon Musk In Eye-Opening Email, Say Billionaire's Tweets Are 'Perpetuating Racism'

A top executive at McDonald's MCD reportedly asserted that Twitter CEO Elon Musk's "free speech" agenda at Twitter has been "perpetuating racism." According to a leaked email chain obtained by Semafor, executives from McDonald's, Colgate-Palmolive CL and Albertsons ACI — all top advertisers on the…



#mcdonaldmcd #elonmusk #twitter #mcdonald #tariqhassan #colgatepalmolive #growthdianahaussling #kristiargyilan #chrisriedy #miami