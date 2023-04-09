ViewJust over the border in Mexico, tens of thousands of people live in dangerously poor conditions without running water or electricity, as they wait for a chance to enter the U.S. and seek asylum. Scripps News' "In Real Life" shows what life is like in these camps and hears a range of perspectives on how to fix a broken...Full Article
In Real Life: Stranded At The Border
