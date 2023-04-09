In Real Life: Stranded At The Border

In Real Life: Stranded At The Border

Newsy

Published

ViewJust over the border in Mexico, tens of thousands of people live in dangerously poor conditions without running water or electricity, as they wait for a chance to enter the U.S. and seek asylum. Scripps News' "In Real Life" shows what life is like in these camps and hears a range of perspectives on how to fix a broken...

Full Article