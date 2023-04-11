The Lord of the Rings arrives for D&D’s 5th edition next month, make a save vs. irony

The Lord of the Rings novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, a series which directly inspired the creation of Dungeons & Dragons, will be formally adapted for the iconic role-playing game’s 5th edition. But it’s not D&D’s current publisher, Wizards of the Coast, that will bring that product to market. Instead,…



#rings #jrrtolkien #dungeonsdragons #dd #wizardsofcoast #freeleaguepublishing #francesconepitello #marcomaggis #rpg #freeleague