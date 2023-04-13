Songwriter Ashley Gorley Has 3 ACM Nods for Song of the Year: Who Else Has Done That?

Songwriter Ashley Gorley has three ACM Awards nominations for song of the year. He’s only the third songwriter to achieve that feat in the show’s 58-year history. (The category was introduced in the show’s second year.) Related HARDY, Lainey Wilson & More Top 2023 ACM Awards Nominations: Full List…



